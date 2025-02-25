Connie Talbot Signs With Worldwide Entertainment Group

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — British singer-songwriter Connie Talbot has signed a management deal with Dave Lory’s Worldwide Entertainment Group.

Talbot first made a name for herself in 2007 as a gap-toothed youngster who wowed audiences with her rendition of ‘Over the Rainbow’ on Britain’s Got Talent.

Since then, she has continued to pursue her music career, releasing albums and singles and performing live, showcasing her talent and comfort in the spotlight.

Along with her management singing, Talbot is currently gearing up for a European tour supporting Boyce Avenue. The tour kicks off at Mandela Hall in Belfast on May 11 and wraps on May 25th at Alcatraz in Milan, Italy.