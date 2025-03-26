Centricity Music Signs Band Reeves To Exclusive Recording And Publishing Contract

FRANKLIN, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Centricity Music has signed an exclusive, worldwide recording and publishing contract with Palestine, TX-based Band Reeves featuring Reeves brothers Jeramy and Cody. The duo has taken their hybrid brand of acoustic-grounded storytelling and spiritually fueled country music to concert venues nationally before being discovered and signed to their first label deal.

Fans of country and Christian music can expect a fusion of complementary genres rooted in the brothers’ life on the farm and the faith that sustains them. A little bit Shane & Shane, a little bit Florida Georgia Line, Band Reeves is forging its own unique path on a patch of back-forty dirt where blue-collar living, big family dinners, and bonfire worship all converge.

“We want to write songs about real, everyday life. We’re everyday kind of people who are going through the same things in life everybody else is going through. So I want our music to be relatable,” Jeramy says. “I want people to know that God wants to step into your everyday life, your everyday language, and when He does, it radically changes you in the best way possible.”

These two preacher’s kids have experienced their own radical change, and the evidence is in the songs they’re writing, the children they’re raising (Jeramy is the father of eight; Cody is the father of two), and the lives they’re building. In the midst of loud, chaotic family life, the men have come to recognize the importance of starting their day in God’s Word.

“God uses anybody and everybody. I mean, we’re nothing special,” Cody offers. “We’re just a couple of rednecks from a small town in East Texas, but God’s called us to do this, and He’s opened the doors. And for us, it’s all an opportunity to share Jesus.”

The brothers’ unparalleled work ethic is immediately evident in their tanned skin and calloused hands, and that same work ethic translates into their ardent pursuit of music. Even as signed artists, they work construction full time—a profession that allows them to consistently provide for their families and the flexibility to play gigs on the weekends.

“We’re going to keep dirt, sawdust and paint on our hands in order to make sure we can continue doing this thing we’re called to do,” Jeramy affirms.

“From the start, our priority in partnering with artists has always been who they are as people. With Cody, Jeramy and their families, that personal connection was immediate—we could see God already at work through their music and ministry, and we knew we wanted to be a part of it,” says John Mays, Centricity Music’s President of A&R. “These guys have a lot to say and a special way of saying it, so we’re grateful for their trust in us to help carry their music to the world.”

“We were immediately drawn to Jeramy and Cody – not just for their music but because of the heart behind what they do. They have a strong sense of calling and mission,” notes Proper Management’s Mike Jay. “They’re reaching a segment of listeners that have, until recently, been underserved in the Christian music landscape.”