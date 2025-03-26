Sweet Relief Musicians Fund And Sweetwater Address Hearing Loss Among Musicians And Music Industry Professionals

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – A staggering 40 percent of musicians and those working in the music industry experience noise-induced hearing loss, prompting Sweet Relief Musicians Fund and Sweetwater to tackle the issue head-on. The Hearing Health Fund at Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, in partnership with Sweetwater, provides essential support for the growing number of music industry professionals who face hearing-related challenges.

Repeated exposure to loud sounds over time can lead to hearing loss, tinnitus, and other auditory issues, putting musicians and music industry workers at higher risk of developing hearing loss than the general public. Research shows 7 in 10 music venue staff are exposed to noise levels above the daily recommended limit. Moreover, 70 percent reported that they never used hearing protection, and only 15 percent reported using it regularly.

These findings concern Todd Page, MD, who has a vested interest in protecting the hearing of music makers and listeners alike. Dr. Page is Sweetwater’s in-house family physician who provides medical care for employees (many active musicians) and their families.

“Screening is essential to protecting musicians from hearing loss because once the damage is done, there’s no going back to ‘normal.’ It’s heartbreaking telling a fellow musician their tinnitus isn’t fixable, that it’s too late to reverse it, and all they can do is adapt and try to keep it from progressing,” explained Dr. Page. “Getting musicians to respect the need for hearing protection despite a sense of ‘it won’t happen to me’ is so important when they’re just starting their musical journey.”

The Hearing Health Fund includes a free, three-part hearing screening with a certified audiologist and free Etymotic Research ER-20XS High Fidelity Earplugs. The free consultation includes:

• Review hearing screening results and make recommendations

• General education about hearing health as it relates to music industry professionals

• Individualized education regarding personal sound exposure

• Basic care for those struggling with hearing disorders or hearing loss

Sweetwater, the number 1 online retailer for music gear, is synonymous with sound expertise. The company also creates and delivers immersive audio experiences at major-league stadiums, concert halls, houses of worship, and more. But more importantly, Sweet Relief Musicians Fund teamed up with Sweetwater on this effort because of their shared mission of caring for musicians.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Sweetwater to bring this vital resource to our music community, as we share a goal to keep musicians healthy,” said Aric Steinberg, Executive Director, Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. “Music-induced hearing loss and disorders are 100% preventable. Our free hearing health screenings are another way for Sweet Relief to care for musicians and to help ensure that people of all income levels have access to quality medical resources.”

To apply for the Hearing Health Fund, complete the simple online form HERE. For additional details about care for tinnitus or amplification devices, contact the Sweet Relief team at info@sweetrelief.org to see if more coverage is possible.