ASM Global Names Chris Dudeck As GM Of Dominion Energy Center

RICHMOND, VA (CelebrityAccess) – ASM Global, the world’s No. 1 development and full-service venue company, has selected Chris Dudeck as general manager of Richmond, Virginia’s, historic Dominion Energy Center.

Dudeck, a 25-year veteran in the entertainment and theater industry, has extensive expertise in production, venue management and theatrical operations.

Earlier in his career, Dudeck worked with major theme parks, such as Six Flags, Hershey Park, Busch Gardens Williamsburg and SeaWorld Orlando. He went on to collaborate with regional theaters, touring shows and special-event companies, further expanding his knowledge of live entertainment. He also spent several years with Princess Cruises managing theaters, overseeing guest acts, and coordinating resident production shows.

Dudeck gained experience revitalizing venues while working for the City of Clermont in Central Florida, where he was responsible for converting a mega-church into a fully operational performing arts venue. Most recently, Chris served as the assistant general manager of the Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode Island, where he collaborated with local arts groups and top-touring Broadway productions, comedians, and performers.

As general manager, Dudeck will oversee day-to-day operations at the 1,800-capacity venue, including the overall management, promotion and operation of the facility. Responsibilities include purchasing, booking, marketing, finance, human resources, food and beverage, box office, advertising, production, maintenance, parking, security, emergency and crisis management, and more.

“We are fortunate to have someone of Chris’ caliber to lead our team at the Dominion Energy Center,” said Bob Papke, regional vice president, ASM Global. “He has a wealth of experience in unique areas, from experiential entertainment to theater production and large-scale renovations, making him the ideal candidate for the lead position at the center. We are confident that with his guidance, this historic venue will continue to thrive and succeed for years to come.”

Located in the heart of Virginia’s capital city and built in 1928, the cornerstone of the Dominion Energy Center is the fully renovated historic Carpenter Theatre. The venue also houses Dorothy Pauley Square, home to three new performance and education spaces, including the multipurpose Bob & Sally Mooney Hall for local performing artists; Libby S. Gottwald Playhouse, an intimate black-box style theater; and the Genworth BrightLights Education Center, with classrooms, rehearsal space and a state-of-the-art digital lab.