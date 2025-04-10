Seeker Music Acquires A Stake In The Catalog of Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

(CelebrityAccess) — Blackheart, the independent entertainment company founded by rock icon Joan Jett and record producer/songwriter Kenny Laguna, has announced a new partnership with Seeker Music that includes a stake in Joan Jett and the Blackhearts’ catalog.

While full details of the partnership were not disclosed, the deal includes a substantial share of publishing and recorded music rights for hits such as “Bad Reputation,” “I Hate Myself for Loving You,” and more.

According to Seeker Music, plans are already underway to capitalize on the catalog, including reissues of fan-favorite albums, the release of previously unheard tracks, and activations tied to Joan Jett’s touring.

“At Seeker, our celebrated creative and innovative approach to catalog means that our focus is on super-serving Joan’s current fans while growing her audience year over year—essentially bringing Joan’s music into millions of new homes globally,” said Steven Melrose, Seeker’s Chief Creative Officer. “For a catalog as expansive and legendary as Joan Jett and the Blackhearts’, we’re working on releasing incredible archival content, launching activations tied to her top-selling tours, reaching new fans through global and cross-genre campaigns, and creatively re-releasing beloved albums using new platforms around the world.”

Joan Jett, Kenny Laguna, and Blackheart were represented in the negotiations by Dina LaPolt, Kristen Wenning, and Dominic Chaklos of LaPolt Law, P.C., along with Blackheart General Counsel Max Verrelli. Seeker Music was represented by General Counsel Dan Stuart, and by Steve Sessa, Josh Love, and Lucile Bouhanna of Reed Smith LLP.

The partnership was led by Evan Bogart—son of late record executive Neil Bogart—and Carianne Brinkman, Kenny Laguna’s daughter.

“I’m thrilled to be working alongside Seeker and Evan Bogart,” said Brinkman. “I can’t imagine a better partnership—one that is both entirely new and a return to a shared legacy that began with a belief in Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. Evan and Seeker mirror our ideals of honoring authenticity while looking forward, and I’m excited to see where this takes us.”

“It’s too coincidental to be a coincidence,” added Kenny Laguna. “I’m overwhelmed by how fate brought Carianne and Evan together at Seeker, 58 years after I had my first hit with Neil Bogart. This partnership is destined to further the accomplishmen