Legends Partners With Aston Villa FC For Villa Park

BIRMINGHAM, UK (CelebrityAccess) — Legends, the premium experiences company, has announced a partnership with Aston Villa FC amidst the modernization of the team’s home pitch at Villa Park.

The partnership will see Legends appointed to enhance the fan experience at the 42,918-capacity Villa Park. This includes overseeing 17 hospitality spaces currently undergoing redevelopment, such as the new Fanzone and expanded Superstore.

Upgrades are also underway at the new warehouse events venue, which will offer entertainment on both game and non-game days and can transform into a live music venue.

“Aston Villa is committed to delivering world-class offerings for our fans at Villa Park,” said Chris Heck, President of Business Operations at Aston Villa. “Last summer, we began a full redevelopment of our premium hospitality spaces to elevate the matchday experience. With Legends, we have a best-in-class partner that allows us to maximize the potential of these new facilities. Following a successful first season, and with our 2025/26 renewal programme underway, we’re excited to continue building on this momentum.”

“We are honored for the opportunity to partner with Aston Villa and support their bold vision for growth, both on and off the pitch,” said Mike Ondrejko, President of Global Sales at Legends. “With a longstanding working relationship with Chris and understanding his vision for establishing a best-in-class team and process, this partnership is a natural fit as Legends continues to focus and expand in supporting stadium development projects across Europe.”