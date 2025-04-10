Brixton Storeys, London’s Newest Concert Venue, Opens In April

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Brixton Storeys, a brand-new multi-room event space with the first 24-hour music and alcohol license in the area, has announced it will officially open its doors to the public on April 18.

The 750-capacity venue has undergone a full refurbishment, including the addition of state-of-the-art audio and production equipment. It will offer a slate of multi-genre entertainment, including DJs, live acts, and more.

The venue comprises multiple spaces, including the Red Room, redesigned in partnership with Bigabox Productions and outfitted with gear from Turbo Sound and Funktion-One audio systems.

The facility also features the Sky Terraces, which incorporate two outdoor rooftop areas, full sound systems, and a DJ booth. Retractable roofs allow for use year-round. The outdoor area is scheduled for completion in June 2025.

“We wanted to bring a fresh narrative to Brixton nightlife while staying connected to the area’s heritage. This iconic venue is perfect for that and has been fully renovated with a new perspective that brings it right up to date. Along with transforming the main club into the Red Room—which will bring all sorts of exciting headline artists—there will also be a real focus on events featuring emerging artists and LGBTQIA+ communities, who will be given a platform to party in their own unique way,” said Stevie Thomas of Brixton Storeys.

The new venue has partnered with Ticketmaster, which will leverage its discovery platform, Ticketmaster Local, to help Brixton Storeys connect with local fans.

“Brixton’s rich musical heritage sets the stage for Brixton Storeys to be a game-changer for the local scene. With our ticketing and marketing expertise, we’ll connect more fans to the venue and provide a superior ticketing experience—so they can simply focus on having an unforgettable night,” added Tim Goom, Client Development Director, Music at Ticketmaster.