OVG Hospitality Partners With AMALIE Arena

TAMPA, FL (CelebrityAccess) — Vinik Sports Group (VSG) has announced a new multi-year partnership with Oak View Group to bring its hospitality services to AMALIE Arena, making it the first NHL venue to sign on with OVG Hospitality.

The deal follows a request for proposal (RFP) process that invited multiple vendors to submit bids, with OVG ultimately selected as the arena’s new concessions partner.

The transition to OVG Hospitality will begin immediately. The agreement includes strategic, design, and operational support from OVG’s luxury, London-based catering subsidiary, Rhubarb Hospitality Collection, with full integration expected to officially launch on July 1.

“We are committed to excellence and always looking for ways to raise the bar when it comes to our fan experience,” said Steve Griggs, CEO of VSG. “Our long-standing relationship with OVG gives us confidence in this partnership’s ability to further elevate our food and beverage offerings, and we are excited to work together to bring a diverse mix of fresh, innovative culinary experiences to hockey games, concerts, and events.”

“We are honored that VSG and the Tampa Bay Lightning have chosen to partner with OVG. VSG is a championship organization, and we will bring all of our resources and entrepreneurial spirit to the partnership,” said Chris Granger, President of OVG360. “Our shared commitment to culinary excellence and meaningful community impact will be showcased through elevated food and beverage offerings, authentic local partnerships, and immersive premium experiences. We are honored to be a part of the VSG and Lightning family, and eager to begin this work together.”