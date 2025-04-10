Anotherland Agency Names Megan Wise As VP Of New Business

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Nashville-based record label and full-service talent firm Anotherland Agency announced the appointment of Megan Wise as its Vice President of New Business.

In her new role, Wise will handle Anotherland’s expansion into brand collaborations for the agency’s client roster, as well as overseeing sales and partnership initiatives.

With more than 15 years of relevant experience, Wise joins Anotherland after leading Partnerships at the Country Music Association (CMA). Her resume also includes a stint at CAA, starting in the agency’s mailroom and working her way up to a sponsorships role.

“The way Anotherland approaches brand collaborations, it’s refreshing, and I’m all in,” said Wise. “From my early years at CAA to shaping partnerships at CMA, I’ve always believed and prioritized helping over just transacting. You always win in the end that way. The opportunities ahead for Anotherland—and our partners—are endless, and I can’t wait to get moving.”