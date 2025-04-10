Depeche Mode Gets The Concert Film Treatment With ‘Depeche Mode: M’

(CelebrityAccess) — The legendary synth-pop band Depeche Mode will be the focus of a new concert film that showcases the band’s shows in Mexico City during their 2023-2024 Memento Mori Tour.

The feature length film, titled Depeche Mode: M, was directed by award-winning filmmaker Fernando Frias, and gives audiences a behind-the-scenes look at the band’s life on the road, with help from 200,000 Mexican fans who attended the concerts in Mexico City.

The action focuses on Depeche Mode’s three sold-out shows at Mexico City’s Foro Sol Stadium, along with archival footage drawn from across the band’s storied career,

Depeche Mode: M is produced by Columbia Records, Anonymous Content and REDRUM with Sony Music Vision serving as the distributor. The fil is expected to open in theaters this fall.