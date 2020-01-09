Tainy Signs With WME

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – WME has signed a worldwide deal with Puerto Rican producer Tainy.

Tainy (real name Marco Masis) spent 26 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin Producers chart in 2019.

His credits include chart-topping hits such as Cardi B’s “I Like It,” “I Can’t Get Enough” with Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez and J Balvin, “Callaita” with Bad Bunny, and “Adicto” with Anuel AA and Ozuna.

Tainy is currently nominated for best Latin rock, urban or alternative album at the 2020 Grammy Awards for his work on Bad Bunny’s X 100Pre and on J Balvin and Bad Bunny’s joint album Oasis.

He will continue to be managed by Lex Borrero at Neon16.