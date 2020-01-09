Justin Bieber Announces That He Has Been Battling Lyme Disease

(CelebrityAccess) – Justin Bieber has announced that he has been battling Lyme disease.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the Grammy-winning pop star said: “It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP.”

He added: “While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health. These things will be explained further in a docu series I’m putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I’ve been battling and OVERCOMING!!

Over the Holidays, the 25-year-old announced that he would be releasing a 10-episode docuseries that details the making of his new album and takes fans behind the scenes on his private life. “Justin Bieber: Seasons,” will debut January 27.

Bieber is also slated to embark on a 50-city tour come the spring.