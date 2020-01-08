Billie Eilish and Lizzo Among The First Round Of Performers For The Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Breakout stars Billie Eilish and Lizzo, along with established artists such as Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been announced as performers for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards when it takes place at the end of the month.

Both Lizzo and Eilish will make their debut at the Grammy stage at the storied awards show, while Shelton and Stefani (A three-time Grammy winner who has also never performed at the show) will team up for a duet.

Eilish is in the running for some of the night’s biggest awards, including Best New Artist; Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for her 2019 album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?; and Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for album single “Bad Guy.”

Lizzo, who received the most nominations at the 2020 GRAMMYs with a total of eight nods, is up for major awards including Best New Artist. Her 2019 album, Cuz I Love You [Deluxe], is also up for Album Of The Year and Best Urban Contemporary Album, while album track “Truth Hurts” is nominated for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Album tracks “Exactly How I Feel” and “Jerome” are also nominated for Best R&B Performance and Best Traditional R&B Performance, respectively.

Rock legends Aerosmith will also be on hand for a performance of a medley of some of their fan favorites ahead of the presentation of the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year award.

The 2020 Grammys will take place Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and will be broadcasted live on the CBS Television Network starting at 8 PM.