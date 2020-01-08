FKP Scorpio Opens A New Office In Belgium

ANTWERP (CelebrityAccess) – German concert promoter FKP Scorpio announced it has expanded into Belgium with the launch of a new office.

FKP Scorpio’s operation in Belgium will be led by Jan Digneffe, who until recently worked as a booking agent/promoter for Live Nation Belgium for over 13 years.

Jan Digneffe started his career as booker/promoter at Jazztronaut Entertainment in 2002 after receiving his master’s degree at the University of Brussels and joined Live Nation Belgium in 2005. He took a hiatus from the company in 2012 he moved to London to join Free Trade Agency as an agent with Paul Boswell and James Alderman but returned to Belgium two years later to re-sign with Live Nation.

“Belgium has always been a market in which we have had great interest. It makes perfect sense in our North European portfolio to be able to promote shows there, too. I have great confidence that FKP Scorpio Belgium will be in safe hands with Jan Digneffe and that we are looking at a bright future there. Developing the company together in the market is something that we are really looking forward to,” said FKP Scorpio’s Folkert Koopmans.

The expansion is the latest for the German promoter, making FKP Scorpio one of the leading live event companies in Europe. The company maintains offices in Norway, Austria, Sweden, the Netherlands, Poland, Denmark, Finland, and the UK, along with its operation in Germany – headquartered in Hamburg.