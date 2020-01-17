Stubhub Accused Of Underpaying Commissions

(CelebrityAccess) — Secondary ticket marketplace site StubHub has been sued by Spotlight Ticket Management, Inc., alleging the underpayment of commissions.

In the suit, filed in federal court in December, SPT claims that Stubhub and Awin Global Affiliate Network committed fraud, tortious interference, violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, breach of contract, and breach of good faith after engaging in a “years-long campaign designed to underreport and misrepresent commissionable transactions owed to the members of StubHub’s affiliate network.”

SPT, which says they have steered more than $84 million in sales to StubHub, on behalf of tens of thousands of customers, claims the underreporting started with Stubhub’s internal sales team and then later extended to its external business partner Awin.

SPT alleges that Stubhub hired Awin in an effort to insulate themselves from liability by creating a multi-layered scheme and then engaged in legally actionable behavior intended to “silence Spotlight.”

SPT licenses software to and hosts the online ticketing platform utilized by American Express, allowing the credit card’s customers to access ticketed events and experience packages.

We reached out to Stubhub for comment on the suit.

H/T to Ticketnews for first reporting this story.