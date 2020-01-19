Sony’s Bad Boys For Life Surprises With Strong Debut In The Weekend Box Office

Sony hit the ground running in 2020 with “Bad Boys For Life,” a revival of the venerable “Bad Boys” franchise, which debuted with a better than expected $59.175 million opening in North American theaters, according to estimates compiled by Comscore.

The film stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence who reprise their roles as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett in the buddy-copy comedy.

The film also stars Joe Pantoliano, Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens, Paola Nunez, Kate Del Castillo, Charles Melton & Nicky Jam, with direction from Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah.

Overseas, the film took in $37.3M in its opening weekend.

Coming in second was Universal’s “Dolittle” which saw Robert Downey Jr. cast as the titular Doctor Dolittle. The family-friendly fare earned $30.0 million in North American theaters, along with $17.2M in 46 international territories for a global cume to date of $49.8M.

Universal also held on to the number 3 spot over the weekend with its World War I epic “1917: which an estimated $22.1 million in North America and $48.2M worldwide this weekend for a global total to date of $138.7M.