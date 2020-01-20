Singer-Songwriter David Olney Dies Of Heart Attack While Performing

SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL. (CelebrityAccess) – Folk singer-songwriter David Olney passed away after suffering a heart attack Saturday while performing at the 30A Songwriters Festival in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, his publicist has confirmed.

Fellow performer Amy Rigby, who was on stage with Olney at the time, wrote of his passing on Facebook saying: “David Olney, a beautiful man, a legend, a songwriting poet died last night. I was sitting next to him in the round, had been so honored and looking forward to getting to trade songs with him and Scott Miller. Olney was in the middle of his third song when he stopped, apologized and shut his eyes.” She added: “I am so sorry for his wife and family and friends and all the people who loved him and his music.”

Olney, who was part of Nashville’s music scene for decades, released 20 albums over the course of his career. A number of his songs were recorded by the likes of Emmylou Harris, Linda Ronstadt, Del McCoury, and Steve Young among others.

He was 71-year-old.