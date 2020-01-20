2 Dead, 5 Injured In Shooting At San Antonio Music Venue
SAN ANTONIO (CelebrityAccess) – Two people were killed and five other victims were injured in a shooting inside San Antonio’s Ventura bar on Sunday.

Officers were reportedly called to the bar shortly after 8 p.m.

According to Police Chief William McManus, an altercation between patrons led to the shooting.

One victim reportedly died at the venue while another 6 were transported to area hospitals. One person was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police have yet to apprehend the shooter. Their investigation is ongoing.

