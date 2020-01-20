Music Icons Queen To Be Celebrated On Official UK Coin From Royal Mint

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – The Royal Mint has announced that music icons Queen will be celebrated with the launch of a commemorative coin collection, making it the first time that a British band has been celebrated on UK coinage.

The coin commemorates all four members of Queen, in recognition of their contributions to the band’s success. This is done through the portrayal of each member’s instrument, with the Bechstein™ grand piano – which Freddie Mercury played on “Bohemian Rhapsody” – featuring at the top of the coin. Meanwhile, the group’s logo is placed at the centre of the design and is underscored by the singer’s signature mic stick. Brian May’s ‘Red Special’ guitar – which he still – also features alongside John Deacon’s Fender Precision Bass™. Finally, Roger Taylor’s Ludwig™ bass drum is decorated with the Queen crest, as it appeared in the band’s early days.

Speaking of the band’s excitement about the collection, Brian May of Queen said: “This is a big ‘Who could have imagined it?’ moment for us. When we began as Queen, even the first rung of the ladder to recognition seemed remote and unreachable. To have our band recognised and our music celebrated in this way is very touching – a real honour.”

Nicola Howell, Chief Commercial Officer at The Royal Mint, said: “Queen were one of the most influential bands of their generation, and their timeless classics are still enjoyed by millions of fans around the world. That’s why we’re so pleased to be honouring their great contribution to British music with their very own coin, which will be the first time a British band has been celebrated on UK coinage. British music is one of our greatest contributions to culture around the world, and its musicians like Queen who are at the forefront of this. We’re looking forward to announcing other coins in our new ‘Music Legends’ collection later this year, marking the work of other exceptional British musicians.”

Chris Facey, designer of the Queen coin, added: “My first memory of Queen was hearing Bohemian Rhapsody in the film Wayne’s World, and I’ve been a big fan ever since. It’s therefore such an honour to be asked to commemorate such an extraordinary band on a UK coin, and even more exciting as it’s the first coin I’ve designed. All four members of Queen were vital for their bravery in the music they created and the boundaries they pushed, and I hope that fans will enjoy seeing each of their contributions paid tribute to on this coin.”

The Queen commemorative coin collection is available beginning today (Jan. 20). The design is the first in The Royal Mint’s new ‘Music Legends’ collection.

For more information visit www.royalmint.com.