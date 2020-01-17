NEC Group Managing Director Kathryn James To Retire

(CelebrityAccess) — UK venue and facilities operator NEC Group announced that Managing Director for NEC Group Conventions and Exhibitions Kathryn James will be retiring after twelve years with the company.

Since joining NEC in 2007, James as served as Managing Director of the largest of the organization’s five divisions.

During her tenure of more than a decade, she helped to successfully guide the division through a global recession and introduced a significant outsourcing program, the company said.

In 2016, she expanded her role, taking on management responsibility for NEC Group’s second division of conventions and conferencing – the ICC and Vox venues – the ICC, based in Birmingham city center, and the Vox on the NEC Campus within Resorts World Birmingham.

“The NEC Group is unique, and I will miss the whole team. We’ve helped organizers deliver some outstanding events and I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside the world’s top event organizers. There are great plans for the future of the NEC Group and I look forward to seeing them come to fruition. However, I’m going to enjoy taking the time for some well-earned rest,” James said.

Following her retirement, Ian Taylor, who currently serves as NEC’s Venue Sales Director for Conventions and Exhibitions will become Acting Managing Director until a permanent appointment is made.

“Kathryn’s leadership across the NEC, ICC, and Vox, has been revolutionary. Creating a strong overall proposition for the venues, her leadership has created unity, greater choice and flexibility, and ultimately an unrivaled customer service experience. Her direction and strategic counsel have proven invaluable to the company and will be greatly missed,” said NEC CEO Paul Thandi

“On behalf of myself and the Executive Board, I’d like to thank Kathryn for her dedication and commitment to the development of the NEC Group, and wish her an enjoyable and relaxing retirement,” Thandi added.