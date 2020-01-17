Arena Birmingham To Be Renamed Utilita Arena Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, UK (CelebrityAccess) — Arena Birmingham will be renamed as Utilita Arena Birmingham as a part of a new sponsorship agreement with British electricity company Utilita.

Utilita has developed a growing footprint in entertainment sponsorship in recent years and has sponsored a number of major music festivals including Parklife, TRNSMT, Creamfields, V Festival, Bestival and Camp Bestival – as well as Newcastle Arena (now Utilita Arena Newcastle).

As a part of the deal, Utilita’s customers will have access to special presale tickets for shows at the 15,800-capacity venue, as well as VIP experiences and exclusive ticket offers.

The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed but the rebranding will go into effect on April 15th, 2020.