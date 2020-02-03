Oak View Group Appoints Eric Bresler, Tom Conroy, And Rosemary Selle To Senior Roles At New Arena At Seattle Center

SEATTLE (CelebrityAccess — Oak View Group, the venue management, and consultancy announced the appointment of a trio of new senior executives to its team at the under construction New Arena at Seattle Center.

The new hires include Eric Bresler, who was named as Senior Vice President of Programming, Tom Conroy, who was appointed as Vice President of Operations, and Rosemary Selle as Vice President of Marketing.

All three new hires will start immediately, OVG said.

“As we continue to make momentous progress in the construction of our world-class arena for Seattle, we also are assembling the best in executive leadership to operate and run the arena day-to-day. Eric, Tom, and Rosemary are all highly-experienced and the best in their respective fields. I’m pleased to officially welcome them on board and have no doubt they will continue to add to the culture of excellence we strive to establish and execute.” said Tim Leiweke, CEO of Oak View Group.

Bresler joins OVG with almost 30 years of experience in the industry, most recently serving a three-year stint as executive director of the Chase Center in San Francisco. Before his leadership role at the Chase Center, he served as the Vice President of Event Booking and Development for AEG Facilities for eight years, overseeing the programming of concerts, festivals, family shows, championship sports exhibitions and special events within AEG’s portfolio of managed venues. His C.V. also includes an eight-year stint as Vice President of Arena Bookings and Marketing for the HEAT Group/AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, where he opened the Miami Heat’s then-new waterfront arena, among other roles.

“It’s an honor to join the team at OVG at such a pivotal stage of the Seattle arena’s development and I’m excited to help launch the new arena for the City of Seattle by helping celebrate the rich music and entertainment history that is Seattle. Across all of its properties, OVG continues to raise the bar and I am thrilled to be part of the organization and its world-class venues,” said Bresler.

Conroy also joins OVG with extensive experience in the industry, including opening multiple new venues in the US, United Kingdom and even Canada. His past roles include Director of Operations for Ogden Entertainment Services and Director of Facilities & Services, before being promoted to Vice President and Executive Director where he spent the past 17 years.

“Joining OVG and this group of professionals is an incredible experience,” said Conroy. “I am honored to be part of the team and look forward to the growth and development that lies ahead.”

Selle most recently served as the Regional Director of Marketing for AEG Facilities/ASM Global, and Sr. Director of Marketing at Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. She’s also done stints as Director of Marketing at KeyArena at Seattle Center/AEG Facilities and built and grew the marketing communications platform for both KeyArena and McCaw Hall at Seattle Center.

“I’m ecstatic to be joining the OVG team and working on this once-in-a-lifetime arena project,” said Selle. “Having spent several years at KeyArena at Seattle Center, I know how special the Seattle market is, and how special this arena will be to music and sports fans alike.”