Shakira And Jennifer Lopez Rock Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Latin superstars Shakira and Jennifer Lopez teamed up for a shared half-time performance at the Super Bowl on Sunday night that appeared to go off without a hitch.

Shakira kicked the high energy show off, appearing in a shimmery and abbreviated red dress and flanked by a host of backup singers who helped her perform her hit “She Wolf” followed by a medley that included “Whenever, Wherever” and “Empire.”

Shakira then brought special guest Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny for a taste of “I Like It,” before she segued into her signature hit “Hips Don’t Lie” during which she dove into the audience for some crowd surfing in a moment that must have had event security on edge.

Next, Jennifer Lopez joined the fray, wearing a black leather leotard and in a moment that seemed like a modern take on West Side Story, was joined by her own backup singers, performing in counterpoint to Shakira.

Lopez kicked her portion of the show off with “Jenny from the Block,” and then teamed up with Colombian singer J Balvin for a rendition of “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.”

The two divas then concluded their halftime show standing together on a podium as the audience cheered the performance.

According to the NFL, the show marked the first time the two leading Latin ladies have performed together.

“So excited to share the stage with you tonight @Shakira!” Lopez wrote on social media prior to the performance. “Let’s show the world what two little Latin girls can do.”

Watch the full performance here: