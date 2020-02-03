Report: Disney Drops $75 Million On Worldwide Rights To The Movie Version Of Hamilton

(CelebrityAccess) — Hamilton, the smash-hit musical that blends early American history with hip hop and catchy show tunes, is headed for the big screen.

On Monday, the play’s creator Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted that Disney was bringing a film of the play’s theatrical presentation featuring the original Broadway cast to movie audiences in 2021.

Disney presents:

Hamilton.

With The Original Broadway Cast.

Filmed onstage at The Richard Rodgers Theatre.

In A Theater Near You.

October 15, 2021.#Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/z4ohfWXzi3 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 3, 2020

According to Deadline, Disney paid dearly for the honor. Sources told Deadline that Disney fended off rivals for the production by shelling out a cool 75 million for worldwide rights for the film.

The film, which reportedly clocks in at almost three hours, was recorded primarily in front of a theatrical audience with the original cast, and direction from Tommy Kail, who also directed the original production.

Even with the eye-popping $75 million price tag, the movie version of Hamilton seems like a good bet for Disney. In addition to a theatrical run for the film, it will also likely find a promient place in the streaming library of the Disney+ streaming service.