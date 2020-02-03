Hamilton
Report: Disney Drops $75 Million On Worldwide Rights To The Movie Version Of Hamilton

(CelebrityAccess) — Hamilton, the smash-hit musical that blends early American history with hip hop and catchy show tunes, is headed for the big screen.

On Monday, the play’s creator Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted that Disney was bringing a film of the play’s theatrical presentation featuring the original Broadway cast to movie audiences in 2021.

According to Deadline, Disney paid dearly for the honor. Sources told Deadline that Disney fended off rivals for the production by shelling out a cool 75 million for worldwide rights for the film.

The film, which reportedly clocks in at almost three hours, was recorded primarily in front of a theatrical audience with the original cast, and direction from Tommy Kail, who also directed the original production.

Even with the eye-popping $75 million price tag, the movie version of Hamilton seems like a good bet for Disney. In addition to a theatrical run for the film, it will also likely find a promient place in the streaming library of the Disney+ streaming service.

