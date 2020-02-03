Leadership Music Opens Applications For 2021

(Hypebot) – Leadership Music is now accepting applications from music industry leaders for its Class of 2021.

The eight-month Nashville-based program, which I am fortunate to have become a part of in 2016, exposes participants to every phase of the music industry and fosters communication and cooperation among industry leaders.

“Leadership Music is so much more than an educational program. Building community and relationships within each class is just as important,” said LM Executive Director, Debbie Schwartz Linn. “Leadership Music is the only music program of its kind to offer access and insight from virtually every segment of the industry.” “Although we are headquartered in Nashville, we welcome music industry leaders from all over the world to apply. The selection committee places a great deal of emphasis on diversity, whether it’s the segment of the industry, ethnicity, genre, background or geography.”

Applications, program dates, policies and FAQs are available at leadershipmusic.org/apply/ and must be submitted no later than midnight, February 29, 2020.