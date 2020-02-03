Bruce Cockburn Plots 50th Anniversary Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Legendary Canadian recording artist Bruce Cockburn announced that he’s marking the 50th anniversary of the release of his debut album with a North American tour.

The tour is set to launch at Bing Concert Hall in Stanford, California on April 10th, with shows scheduled through May when the tour winds up at Key West Theatre in Key West, Florida.

While his eponymously named album, which included hits like “Going to the Country” and “Musical Friends,” was mostly recorded in 1969, it was released on April 7th, 1970 on True North Records.

“In 1969, when I was feeling the need to record an album of the songs I’d been writing, I had no concept of what that might lead to. Not unusual for a young person I guess. In some organic way it felt like it was time. The future wasn’t really an issue. It still isn’t. For each of us, there’s a future or there isn’t. But looking back over the arc of fifty years of recording, performing, and travel, not to mention relationships and personal challenges, I can only shake my head and mutter a word of thanks for all of it. Even if I’d been a planner by nature, I doubt I could have predicted how things have gone,” Cockburn said in a press statement announcing the tour.

Cockburn went on to release 33 additional albums, 22 of which have been certified as gold in Canada, where he’s sold more than 1 million records.

Among numerous other accolades, Cockburn was made a Member of the Order of Canada in 1982 and was promoted to Officer in 2002.