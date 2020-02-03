The 1975 Misses Laneway Headlining Performance, Matt Healy Hospitalized

BRISBANE, QLD (CelebrityAccess) — The 1975 were forced to drop out of a headlining performance at the Laneway Festival in Brisbane this weekend after the band’s frontman Matt Healy was hospitalized for an unspecified illness.

“Matty was hospitalised following a bout of serious sickness and unfortunately after a medical examination at 5.30pm today the doctor has advised that Matty is too weak to play,” the band said via Social Media.

“We hope to be back on track for tomorrow’s show in Sydney. Thanks in advance for everyone’s understanding and apologies for the lateness of this announcement. We are all devastated to miss tonight’s show but have to put Matty’s welfare first,” the statement added.

Melbourne psych-rock band King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard performed in the open 9PM slot for the festival.

While the band’s statements provided few details about Healy’s medical condition, he did take to Twitter on Sunday to reassure fans that he wasn’t suffering from coronavirus.

“Anyone who said that joking about me having coronavirus ‘isn’t funny’” he wrote, before adding that he planned to perform at the Sydney edition of Laneway on Sunday.

“I am alive and well shit just got way too vibey I’m still taking it easy but I’ll see you tonight for maybe quite a calm set which could be nice anyway!!”