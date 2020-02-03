The Head and The Heart Announce North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Indie folk-rock group The Head and The Heart announced plans for a North American amphitheater tour set for this spring.

The tour kicks off on April 18th at Old Settler’s Music Festival in Tilmon, TX and is scheduled to make stops in Toronto, Portland, New York and more, before wrapping on July 19th at the Under The Big Sky Festival in Whitefish, Montana.

Margo Price, who has just released her excellent new single “Stone Me” will appear as a special guest for the tour, and Hiss Golden Messenger are lined up to provide support on select dates.

The Head and The Heart are touring behind their fourth full-length album, Living Mirage, which they released on Warner Records / Reprise Records in 2019. As part of their tour announcement, THATH dropped the new music video for the album’s breakout track “Honeybee.”

The track has been streamed more than 30 million times, including 10 million on TikTok alone.

Honeybee