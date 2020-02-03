The Stones Hint At A New North American Run

(CelebrityAccess) — The Rolling Stones may be headed for another North American tour after the band teased what may be a forthcoming tour announcement and apparently leaked at least one U.S. show.

The tease came in the form of a short video posted to Stones’ social media:

View this post on Instagram Feeling restless A post shared by The Rolling Stones (@therollingstones) on Feb 3, 2020 at 9:00am PST

As well, the Austin Chronicle reported that Stones have scheduled a concert at Circuit of the Americas on Memorial Day weekend. The report includes photos of the iconic ‘Stones Lips’ that have been painted around town but the band and their publicity team have yet to announce the show. The Stones last performed in Austin in 2006, during the A Bigger Bang Tour and war

Meanwhile, in Minneapolis, the Star-Tribune reported more signs of an impending tour, including a ‘Lips’ ice sculpture unveiled outside of the IDS Center on Monday morning.

The Rolling Stones concluded their most recent tour, 2019’s No Filter, in August.