Sam Jackson Named Executive Vice President, Global Classics And Jazz At Universal Music Group

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Universal Music Group (UMG) has appointed Sam Jackson to the newly created position of Executive Vice President, Global Classics and Jazz.

Jackson joins UMG following 15 years with UK broadcast giant Global. Most recently, he served as Senior Managing Editor responsible for three of to the radio broadcaster’s biggest national brands: Smooth, Gold and Classic FM. Additionally, Jackson is the best-selling author of books on classical music and parenting, including Diary of a Desperate Dad.

In his new role at UMG, Jackson will be tasked with bringing his knowledge of audience access, touchpoints and discovery to the label’s international marketing efforts, content creation, brand expansion, digital innovation and strategic communication.

Based out of the company’s London headquarters, Jackson will report to Dickon Stainer, President and CEO of Global Classics and Jazz.

Stainer said: “I’m delighted that such an experienced and forward-thinking executive has joined the Global Classics and Jazz division at this pivotal moment in the era of fan engagement. Sam has a broad and pioneering track record of success in attracting diverse audience sectors to different types of music and his experience will help us provide expertise and insight for our world-renowned and developing artists.”

Jackson added: “Over the last 15 years, I have been extremely fortunate to work closely with the team at Universal Music – a fantastic group of people who are so clearly committed to serving audiences with the finest recordings. In this digital age, there has never been a better opportunity for classics and jazz to be enjoyed by an even broader audience, and I cannot wait to work with the team and their outstanding artists.”