Aretha Franklin’s Niece Stepping Down As Executor Of Queen of Soul’s Estate

DETROIT (CelebrityAccess) – Sabrina Owens, the niece of Aretha Franklin, has announced that she will be stepping down as representative of the late Queen of Soul’s estate.

Franklin passed away in August of 2018 without a known will, however, multiple handwritten wills were found inside her home last year. The discovery sparked turmoil within the family, which has since played out both in the courts and publically in the media.

“Given my aunt’s love of family and desire for privacy, this is not what she would have wanted for us, nor is it what I want,” Owens said in a letter filed Thursday in a Detroit court. “I hope that my departure will allow the business of the estate to continue, calm the rift in my family and allow me to return to my personal life.”

Owens’ resignation notice was first reported by the Detroit Free Press.

Franklin’s estate is being estimated as worth $17 million, according to The Associated Press.