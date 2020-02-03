Andy Gill, Founding Guitarist Of Gang of Four, Passes At 64
Andy Gill. GangofFour/Twitter.
Artist News Breaking News Industry News Obituaries

Andy Gill, Founding Guitarist Of Gang of Four, Passes At 64

Juliette JaggerPosted on by Juliette Jagger  Contact Me
21 0


(CelebrityAccess) – Andy Gill, the founding guitarist for British post-punk band Gang of Four, has passed away at the age of 64.

His death was confirmed by his bandmates in a statement posted to social media Saturday.

“Our great friend and Supreme Leader has died today,” the statement read. “His uncompromising artistic vision and commitment to the cause meant that he was still listening to mixes for the upcoming record, whilst planning the next tour from his hospital bed. His influence on guitar music and the creative process was inspiring for us, as well as everyone who worked alongside him and listened to his music. Go give ’em a spin for him.”

A band spokesperson later confirmed to the New York Times that Gill died of pneumonia.

Gang of Four were best known for their songs “Natural’s Not In It” and “At Home He’s a Tourist.” Gill’s solo credits also included producing the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 1984 self-titled album.

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post