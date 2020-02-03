Andy Gill, Founding Guitarist Of Gang of Four, Passes At 64

(CelebrityAccess) – Andy Gill, the founding guitarist for British post-punk band Gang of Four, has passed away at the age of 64.

His death was confirmed by his bandmates in a statement posted to social media Saturday.

“Our great friend and Supreme Leader has died today,” the statement read. “His uncompromising artistic vision and commitment to the cause meant that he was still listening to mixes for the upcoming record, whilst planning the next tour from his hospital bed. His influence on guitar music and the creative process was inspiring for us, as well as everyone who worked alongside him and listened to his music. Go give ’em a spin for him.”

A band spokesperson later confirmed to the New York Times that Gill died of pneumonia.

Gang of Four were best known for their songs “Natural’s Not In It” and “At Home He’s a Tourist.” Gill’s solo credits also included producing the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 1984 self-titled album.