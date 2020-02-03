Guns N’ Roses Announce North American Dates For 2020 Worldwide Stadium Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Guns N’ Roses have today (Feb. 3) announced North American dates as part of their epic 2020 worldwide stadium tour this summer.
The colossal Guns N’ Roses 2020 Tour will kick off on March 14 in Mexico City and will steamroll through Chicago, Atlanta, Toronto, Washington, Boston, Seattle and more, before wrapping up on Aug. 26 in Missoula, MT. GNR will also be the first-ever rock band to perform at the long-awaited Los Angeles SoFi Stadium. You can see the full tour itinerary below.
Tickets go on sale to the general public for North American dates starting Friday, February 7th at 12pm local time at LiveNation.com. Tickets are on sale now for previously announced Latin America, South America, and European dates.
In 2016 Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan shocked and thrilled fans around the world after revealing they were reuniting for their now historic Not In This Lifetime Tour. The band performed over 150 shows, playing for more than 5.5 million fans worldwide. Produced and promoted by Live Nation, the Not In This Lifetime Tour was crowned the third highest-grossing outing of all time.
GUNS N’ ROSES 2020 WORLD TOUR:
Newly announced North American dates in bold.
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|Saturday, March 14, 2020
|Mexico City, MX
|Vive Latino Festival
|Wednesday, March 18, 2020
|San Jose, CR
|Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma
|Saturday, March 21, 2020
|Quito, EC
|Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa
|Tuesday, March 24, 2020
|Lima, PE
|Estadio Universidad San Marcos
|Friday, March 27, 2020
|Santiago, CL
|Lollapalooza
|Sunday, March 29, 2020
|Buenos Aires, AG
|Lollapalooza
|Friday, April 3, 2020
|Sao Paolo, BR
|Lollapalooza
|Sunday, April 5, 2020
|Bogota, CO
|Estereo Picnic
|Wednesday, April 8, 2020
|Guatemala City, GT
|Estadio Cementos Progreso
|Saturday, April 11, 2020
|Punta Cana, DR
|Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
|Wednesday, May 20, 2020
|Lisbon, PT
|Passeio Martimo De Alges
|Saturday, May 23, 2020
|Seville, ES
|Estadio Benito Villamarin
|Tuesday, May 26, 2020
|Munich, DE
|Olympiastadion
|Friday, May 29, 2020
|London, GB
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
|Saturday, May 30, 2020
|London, GB
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
|Tuesday, June 2, 2020
|Hamburg, GE
|Volksparkstadion
|Saturday, June 6, 2020
|Solvesborg, SE
|Sweden Rock Festival
|Tuesday, June 9, 2020
|Vienna, AT
|Ernst Happel Stadium
|Friday, June 12, 2020
|Firenze, IT
|Firenze Rocks
|Sunday, June 14, 2020
|Berne, CH
|Stade de Suisse
|Wednesday, June 17, 2020
|Warsaw, PL
|PGE Narodowy
|Friday, June 19, 2020
|Prague, CZ
|Letnany Airport
|Sunday, June 21, 2020
|Landgraaf, NL
|Pinkpop
|Thursday, June 25, 2020
|Glasgow, GB
|Glasgow Green
|Saturday, June 27, 2020
|Dublin, IE
|Marlay Park
|Saturday, July 04, 2020
|Milwaukee, WI
|Summerfest – AmFam Amp
|Wednesday, July 08, 2020
|Philadelphia, PA
|Citizens Bank Park
|Saturday, July 11, 2020
|Detroit, MI
|Comerica Park
|Monday, July 13, 2020
|Toronto, ON
|Rogers Centre
|Thursday, July 16, 2020
|Washington, DC
|Nationals Park
|Saturday, July 18, 2020
|East Rutherford, NJ
|MetLife Stadium
|Tuesday, July 21, 2020
|Boston, MA
|Fenway Park
|Friday, July 24, 2020
|Minneapolis, MN
|Target Field
|Sunday, July 26, 2020
|Chicago, IL
|Wrigley Field
|Wednesday, July 29, 2020
|Commerce City, CO
|DICK’S Sporting Goods Park
|Sunday, August 02, 2020
|Seattle, WA
|T-Mobile Park
|Wednesday, August 05, 2020
|San Francisco, CA
|Oracle Park
|Saturday, August 08, 2020
|Los Angeles, CA
|SoFi Stadium
|Wednesday, August 12, 2020
|Atlanta, GA
|Bobby Dodd Stadium
|Saturday, August 15, 2020
|Tampa, FL
|Raymond James Stadium
|Tuesday, August 18, 2020
|Arlington, TX
|Globe Life Field
|Friday, August 21, 2020
|Indianapolis, IN
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Sunday, August 23, 2020
|Fargo, ND
|Fargodome
|Wednesday, August 26, 2020
|Missoula, MT
|Grizzly Stadium