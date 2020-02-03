Guns N’ Roses Announce North American Dates For 2020 Worldwide Stadium Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Guns N’ Roses have today (Feb. 3) announced North American dates as part of their epic 2020 worldwide stadium tour this summer.

The colossal Guns N’ Roses 2020 Tour will kick off on March 14 in Mexico City and will steamroll through Chicago, Atlanta, Toronto, Washington, Boston, Seattle and more, before wrapping up on Aug. 26 in Missoula, MT. GNR will also be the first-ever rock band to perform at the long-awaited Los Angeles SoFi Stadium. You can see the full tour itinerary below.

Tickets go on sale to the general public for North American dates starting Friday, February 7th at 12pm local time at LiveNation.com. Tickets are on sale now for previously announced Latin America, South America, and European dates.

In 2016 Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan shocked and thrilled fans around the world after revealing they were reuniting for their now historic Not In This Lifetime Tour. The band performed over 150 shows, playing for more than 5.5 million fans worldwide. Produced and promoted by Live Nation, the Not In This Lifetime Tour was crowned the third highest-grossing outing of all time.

GUNS N’ ROSES 2020 WORLD TOUR:

Newly announced North American dates in bold.