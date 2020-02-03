Guns N’ Roses Announce North American Dates For 2020 Worldwide Stadium Tour
Guns N' Roses announce North American dates as part of their epic 2020 worldwide stadium tour this summer.
LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Guns N’ Roses have today (Feb. 3) announced North American dates as part of their epic 2020 worldwide stadium tour this summer.

The colossal Guns N’ Roses 2020 Tour will kick off on March 14 in Mexico City and will steamroll through Chicago, Atlanta, Toronto, Washington, Boston, Seattle and more, before wrapping up on Aug. 26 in Missoula, MT. GNR will also be the first-ever rock band to perform at the long-awaited Los Angeles SoFi Stadium. You can see the full tour itinerary below.

Tickets go on sale to the general public for North American dates starting Friday, February 7th at 12pm local time at LiveNation.com. Tickets are on sale now for previously announced Latin America, South America, and European dates.

In 2016 Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan shocked and thrilled fans around the world after revealing they were reuniting for their now historic Not In This Lifetime Tour. The band performed over 150 shows, playing for more than 5.5 million fans worldwide. Produced and promoted by Live Nation, the Not In This Lifetime Tour was crowned the third highest-grossing outing of all time.

GUNS N’ ROSES 2020 WORLD TOUR:

Newly announced North American dates in bold.

DATECITYVENUE
Saturday, March 14, 2020Mexico City, MXVive Latino Festival
Wednesday, March 18, 2020San Jose, CREstadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma
Saturday, March 21, 2020Quito, ECEstadio Olimpico Atahualpa
Tuesday, March 24, 2020Lima, PEEstadio Universidad San Marcos
Friday, March 27, 2020Santiago, CLLollapalooza
Sunday, March 29, 2020Buenos Aires, AGLollapalooza
Friday, April 3, 2020Sao Paolo, BRLollapalooza
Sunday, April 5, 2020Bogota, COEstereo Picnic
Wednesday, April 8, 2020Guatemala City, GTEstadio Cementos Progreso
Saturday, April 11, 2020Punta Cana, DRHard Rock Hotel and Casino
Wednesday, May 20, 2020Lisbon, PTPasseio Martimo De Alges
Saturday, May 23, 2020Seville, ESEstadio Benito Villamarin
Tuesday, May 26, 2020Munich, DEOlympiastadion
Friday, May 29, 2020London, GBTottenham Hotspur Stadium
Saturday, May 30, 2020London, GBTottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tuesday, June 2, 2020Hamburg, GEVolksparkstadion
Saturday, June 6, 2020Solvesborg, SESweden Rock Festival
Tuesday, June 9, 2020Vienna, ATErnst Happel Stadium
Friday, June 12, 2020Firenze, ITFirenze Rocks
Sunday, June 14, 2020Berne, CHStade de Suisse
Wednesday, June 17, 2020Warsaw, PLPGE Narodowy
Friday, June 19, 2020Prague, CZLetnany Airport
Sunday, June 21, 2020Landgraaf, NLPinkpop
Thursday, June 25, 2020Glasgow, GBGlasgow Green
Saturday, June 27, 2020Dublin, IEMarlay Park
Saturday, July 04, 2020Milwaukee, WISummerfest – AmFam Amp
Wednesday, July 08, 2020Philadelphia, PACitizens Bank Park
Saturday, July 11, 2020Detroit, MIComerica Park
Monday, July 13, 2020Toronto, ONRogers Centre
Thursday, July 16, 2020Washington, DCNationals Park
Saturday, July 18, 2020East Rutherford, NJMetLife Stadium
Tuesday, July 21, 2020Boston, MAFenway Park
Friday, July 24, 2020Minneapolis, MNTarget Field
Sunday, July 26, 2020Chicago, ILWrigley Field
Wednesday, July 29, 2020Commerce City, CODICK’S Sporting Goods Park
Sunday, August 02, 2020Seattle, WAT-Mobile Park
Wednesday, August 05, 2020San Francisco, CAOracle Park
Saturday, August 08, 2020Los Angeles, CASoFi Stadium
Wednesday, August 12, 2020Atlanta, GABobby Dodd Stadium
Saturday, August 15, 2020Tampa, FLRaymond James Stadium
Tuesday, August 18, 2020Arlington, TXGlobe Life Field
Friday, August 21, 2020Indianapolis, INLucas Oil Stadium
Sunday, August 23, 2020Fargo, NDFargodome
Wednesday, August 26, 2020Missoula, MTGrizzly Stadium
