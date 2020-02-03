Akon Announced As Keynote Speaker For Midem 2020

CANNES (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy-nominated artist, producer and entrepreneur Akon has been announced as the celebrity keynote speaker for Midem 2020, which is slated to take place June 2-5 in Cannes, France.

Akon’s keynote address will cover his career and collaborations with such genre-defining artists as Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Gwen Stefani, Lionel Richie, Eminem and Lady Gaga.

Midem director Alexandre Denoite said: “We’re proud to welcome an artist as iconic as Akon to speak at Midem for the first time. Akon’s participation is completely aligned with Midem’s bringing together of artists and executives from across the globe and a drive to nurture emerging talent to aspire to be the next generation of internationally successful artists.”

Added Akon: “I want to be able to open up the diversity with different artists from different cultures and parts of the world…What drives me the most is to do things people think are impossible or deem difficult. This will be my first time at Midem. I am looking forward to being in a space with individuals who are all looking to push the music and entertainment industry forward.”