VMS Live Expands Team In New London Office

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – UK-based promoter and venue operator VMS Live has announced three new team members have joined its London office.

James Gall, former GM of UK venue Mean Fiddler, joins VMS Live as southern manager and acting head of venues. He will be responsible for all VMS Live venue operations and venue management teams, and will be tasked with improving the efficiency of the company’s management systems, ensuring health and safety compliance, and creating bespoke marketing to help drive shows.

Graphic designer Filippos Saltsidis and marketing executive Yara Magarino have also joined the team.

Saltsidis previously worked for agencies, media companies and as a freelance designer across Greece and Germany, while Magarino’s previous experience includes working with festival discovery and travel platform Festicket and as an assistant brand and product manager at PlayStation, Pernod Ricard and Grupo Planeta.

VMS Live CEO Bert Van Horck, said: “Establishing a central team in London is a key part for VMS Live in supporting our nationwide network of venues. These three people combine experience and youthful talent and I’m confident we are well positioned to provide our clients with enhanced promotional, operational and marketing support.”