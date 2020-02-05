Fourward Music Announces Addition of Joey McCarthy as A&R/Creative Manager

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Global management, production and business development company, Fourward Music, has today (Feb. 5) announced that Joey McCarthy has been appointed to the position of A&R/Creative Manager.

McCarthy, who will be working out of the management company’s Los Angeles office, has years of experience in music and brand marketing, where he spent much of his time in artist development and brand consulting working with global companies including Nike, adidas, Red Bull and Lyft, among others.

Fourward Music founder and CEO Will Ward, said: “Joey is an incredibly talented, hungry and honorable executive who has seamlessly fit in the company culture immediately.”

Fourward Music President Shannan Hatch, added: “Joey brings a lot of knowledge and excitement to the Fourward Music Team. He has connections in multi-genres and is well respected. We are creating a unique team on the business side as well as the creative space and feel Joey is the perfect addition to help create an even more diverse roster.”

McCarthy said: “I am grateful for the opportunity to work with someone as accomplished as Will. Fourward has done an incredible job at signing emerging talent, which makes this a really exciting time to join the team. I look forward to contributing to the growth of Fourward music under Will and Shannan’s leadership.”

McCarthy also brings with him two up-and-coming DJs to join the Fourward roster. Seventeen-year-old DJ/producer TOMOS and London-based DJ/producer Aaron Hibell. TOMOS’ recently released debut single, which featured Jake Miller, spent 12 consecutive weeks in the Top 50 on the Raio Disney Charts, while Hibell has had official remixes for Diplo, Sia, Lennon Stella, 3LAU and other established artists.