Pilgrimage Fest Accused Of Failing To Pay Bill, Event Organizers Say Claim Is False

TENNESSEE (CelebrityAccess) – Organizers of Tennessee’s Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival are being sued over allegations they did not pay audio-visual company Big Thrill Productions after it provided equipment for the event, according to The Tennessean.

Big Thrill, which was formed in 2018, is reportedly suing the festival for $110,000 and is seeking payment of its bill as well as attorney and legal fees.

Pilgrimage Festival spokesperson Mike Alday told the newspaper the group “wasn’t aware of any outstanding payments due or disputes,” while festival founder Brandt Wood said, “Pilgrimage paid its bill.”

Though a hearing date has not yet been set for the suit, the case is expected to go before Judge Joseph Woodruff in Williamson County Civil Court.