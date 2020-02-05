Mongolian Rock Sensation THE HU Announce 2020 U.S. Tour And Festival Dates

(CelebrityAccess) – Mongolian rock sensation THE HU has announced a new U.S. headlining tour.
The trek arrives on the heels of the band’s 2019 North American tour in support of their debut album, The Gereg (Better Noise Music), which saw THE HU perform their signature brand of “hunnu rock” – a one-of-a-kind mixture of Western rock music combined with traditional Mongolian instrumentation and throat-singing sung in their native language – to 75% sold-out crowds.
Slated to kick off April 10 at Coachella in Indio, CA, the tour will make stops in Tucson, Detroit, Nashville, Atlanta, New Orleans and more, before wrapping up on May 24 in Dallas, TX. This will follow the band’s current sold-out European/UK run.
“We’re so excited by the reaction to our performances and tours everywhere,” said the band in a recent statement. “Our fans are the best and we are humbled by their overwhelming support. We can’t wait to return to the USA and perform at Coachella and so many other great festivals and venues.”
You can check out the full tour itinerary below.
THE HU – 2020 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:
DATE
CITY
VENUE
SUPPORT
Fri-Apr-10-20
Indio, CA
Coachella
N/A
Sat-Apr-11-20
Bakersfield, CA
The Well
King Nun
Sun-Apr-12-20
Fresno, CA
Strummer’s
King Nun
Tue-Apr-14-20
Albuquerque, NM
Sunshine Theater
King Nun
Wed-Apr-15-20
Tucson, AZ
Rialto
King Nun
Fri-Apr-17-20
Indio, CA
Coachella
N/A
Sun-Apr-19-20
Denver, CO
Ogden Theatre
King Nun
Mon-Apr-20-20
Boulder, CO
The Boulder Theatre
King Nun
Wed-Apr-22-20
Kansas City, MO
The Truman
King Nun
Thu-Apr-23-20
Minneapolis, MN
The Fillmore Minneapolis
King Nun
Fri-Apr-24-20
Milwaukee, WI
The Rave
King Nun
Sun-Apr-26-20
Detroit, MI
Majestic Theatre
King Nun
Mon-Apr-27-20
Angola, IN
The Eclectic Room
King Nun
Tue-Apr-28-20
Indianapolis, IN
Deluxe @ Old National Centre
King Nun
Wed-Apr-29-20
Nashville, TN
Cannery Ballroom
King Nun
Fri-May-01-20
Concord, NC
Epicenter
N/A
Sun-May-03-20
Atlanta, GA
Masquerade – Heaven Stage
King Nun
Tue-May-05-20
New Orleans, LA
The Joy Theatre
Des Rocs
Wed-May-06-20
Pensacola, FL
Vinyl Music Hall
Des Rocs
Sat-May-09-20
Daytona Beach, FL
Welcome to Rockville
N/A
Sun-May-10-20
Birmingham, AL
Iron City
Des Rocs
Thu-May-14-20
Silver Spring, MD
The Fillmore Silver Spring
Des Rocs
Fri-May-15-20
Norfolk, VA
The Norva
Des Rocs
Sat-May-16-20
Camden, NJ
MMR*B*Q Radio Show @ BB&T Pavilion
N/A
Sun-May-17-20
Columbus, OH
Sonic Temple
N/A
Tue-May-19-20
Louisville, KY
Mercury Ballroom
N/A
Wed-May-20-20
Lexington, KY
Manchester Music Hall
N/A
Thu-May-21-20
Memphis, TN
Growlers
N/A
Fri-May-22-20
Pryor, OK
Rocklahoma Festival
N/A
Sun-May-24-20
Dallas, TX
KEGL-FM Radio Show @ Dos Equis Pavilion
N/A