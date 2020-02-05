Mongolian Rock Sensation THE HU Announce 2020 U.S. Tour And Festival Dates

(CelebrityAccess) – Mongolian rock sensation THE HU has announced a new U.S. headlining tour.

The trek arrives on the heels of the band’s 2019 North American tour in support of their debut album, The Gereg (Better Noise Music), which saw THE HU perform their signature brand of “hunnu rock” – a one-of-a-kind mixture of Western rock music combined with traditional Mongolian instrumentation and throat-singing sung in their native language – to 75% sold-out crowds.

Slated to kick off April 10 at Coachella in Indio, CA, the tour will make stops in Tucson, Detroit, Nashville, Atlanta, New Orleans and more, before wrapping up on May 24 in Dallas, TX. This will follow the band’s current sold-out European/UK run.

“We’re so excited by the reaction to our performances and tours everywhere,” said the band in a recent statement. “Our fans are the best and we are humbled by their overwhelming support. We can’t wait to return to the USA and perform at Coachella and so many other great festivals and venues.” You can check out the full tour itinerary below. THE HU – 2020 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES: