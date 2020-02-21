StubHub Named Official Resale Partner For The Inaugural Virgin Fest

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Secondary ticketing resale platform StubHub announced they have been named as the official resale partner for Richard Branson’s Virgin Fest.

The partnership will require fans to utilize Stubhub to resell or purchase tickets through the secondary market, backed by the StubHub FanProtect Guarantee that comes with every ticket purchase.

The Virgin Festival is slated to take place at the Banc of California Stadium + Exposition Park in Los Angeles on June 6 and 6.

The music and technology event will feature two stages of music with a lineup that includes Lizzo, A$AP Rocky, Anderson.Paak, Major Lazer, Ellie Goulding, Kali Uchis, Jorja Smith, Banks, Clairo, Dorian Electra

Lizzo and A$AP Rocky. Other artists on the bill include Anderson.Paak, Major Lazer, Ellie Goulding, Kali Uchis, Jorja Smith, Banks, Clairo, Dorian Electra, Empress Of, Japanese Breakfast, and Jay Som, among others.

In addition to its exclusive resale deal with the festival, StubHub will be on the ground at the event with sponsorship activations and a StubHub ticket-fulfillment space located on premises.

“This new partnership with Virgin Fest is another example of StubHub’s continued focus on bringing exclusive access to live experiences to fans throughout the world,” said Jeff Poirier, general manager of music for StubHub. “In Virgin Fest’s first year, our innovative partners are demonstrating that offering fans choice is a key component to a high-end live experience and we are thrilled to be able to partner with them to establish and grow this festival.”