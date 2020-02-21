AEG Partners With Fuel Delivery Service Fuelstar At The Staples Center & L.A. Live

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Sports and entertainment giant AEG announced it has struck an innovative deal with on-demand mobile fuel provider Fuelstar to bring the company’s mobile fueling services to fans attending events at the Staples Center and the surrounding L.A. Live entertainment district.

The deal, which was brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, will also see Fuelstar become an official partner of L.A. LIVE and the exclusive on-demand fuel delivery service of the LA Kings.

As part of the agreement, Fuelster will launch its on-site services across the Staples Center and L.A. LIVE for all fans and employees parked in any of the Staples Center Center or L.A. Live operated parking lots and structures. For fans attending a game, concert or event, they can have fuel delivered directly to their parked vehicles.

Delivery is free, there are no membership fees, and the prices are competitive to the gas stations in the area, Fuelstar claims.

The deal will also see Fuelstar engage in activations and fan experiences at Staples Center and L.A. Live properties, including L.A. Kings pre-game Fan Fest experiences, original content, social media, and digital campaigns.

“At AEG we’re always striving for new and innovative ways to deliver a superior fan experience at our world-class venues and live events and Fuelster’s one-of-a-kind technology will help us do just that,” said Nick Baker, Chief Operating Officer of AEG Global Partnerships.