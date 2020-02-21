George Strait Set For A Performance At Notre Dame

NOTRE DAME, Indiana (CelebrityAccess) — For a guy who officially retired from touring, George Strait sure seems to play a lot of live shows. This time, the country music icon will grace the stage at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 15.

The ‘Strait To South Bend’ concert will feature Strait performing a retrospective of his fan-favorite hits, along with special guests Chris Stapleton and Brothers Osborne.

With the performance, Strait will join a select but growing number of artists who have performed at Notre Dame Stadium. Although the stadium has been in use as a sports facility for almost 9 decades, Garth Brooks became the first musical artist to perform at the stadium when he took the stage there in October 2018. Billy Joel is also lined up for a performance at the stadium in June.

So far, Strait has already performed three shows, including INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, and a pair of performances at Kansas City’s Sprint Center.

As well, Strait is lined up for an August 22nd performance at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium with a roster of special guests that includes Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town, with more to be announced.

Strait, who has sold more than 70 million albums, took the music world by surprise in 2012 when he announced that he was stepping back from his career as a touring artist after a final ‘Cowboy Rides Away’ tour.

However, he has since played numerous one-offs and appears to show no sign of slowing down, which is surely welcome news for his fans.