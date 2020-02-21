Zac Brown Band Expands Roar With The Lions Tour, Announces Additional Supporting Acts

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — On Friday, Grammy Award-winning country-rockers Zac Brown Band expanded their upcoming North American tour with new dates and support acts.

Zac Brown and company added five new dates to their previously announced “Roar With The Lions” itinerary, including two Florida shows West Palm Beach on September 17 and Tampa on September 18 where they will reunite with singer-songwriter Caroline Jones, who has joined the band on the road for the past three years.

The band also added a trio of West Coast dates, including new shows at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista on October 23rd, Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on October 24th, and the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View on October 25th.

Newly announced support acts include the Old Crow Medicine Show on September 10 and September 11 and singer Riley Green from October 23 through October 25.

Tickets for the new tour dates will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 28 at 12 pm local time at ZacBrownBand.com.

The Zamily Fan Club pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, February 25 at 12 pm local time.