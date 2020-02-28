Ticketmaster Becomes A Presenting Partner For Premier Lacrosse League

(CelebrityAccess) — The Premier Lacrosse League announced that it has sealed a deal with Live Nation’s Ticketmaster that will see the ticketing company become the Presenting Sponsor and Official Ticketing Partner of the League, effective immediately.

The deal will see Ticketmaster bring its ticketing technology and services to the league as they prepare for their second season in North America.

“From size to scope, this entitlement partnership marks a historic moment for the Premier Lacrosse League,” says PLL Co-Founder and CMO, Paul Rabil.

“Ticketmaster’s audience reach and innovative technology in sports and live events are unparalleled. Not only will our fans benefit from a first-class experience at each game that only Ticketmaster and the TM app can offer, the marketing support will empower the PLL to better reach and communicate with our fans, including before, during and after the action on the field. This is the largest partnership in the history of our sport. We’re proud to welcome you to the new Premier Lacrosse League, powered by Ticketmaster,” added Rabil.

As part of the partnership, the PLL will use Ticketmaster’s Presence digital ticketing and venue access control platform, providing fans with ticketing and a suite of personalization features while bringing live event venue operations, provides data and analytics to venues and teams

The PLL will also use Ticketmaster’s Safetix system, which uses rotating barcodes and unique identifier numbers to reduce ticket fraud, as well as provide ticketholders access to digital payment systems such as Apple Wallet and Google Pay.

The deal will also see Ticketmasterbecome the official presenting partner of the Premier Zone, the league’s pre and postgame hospitality area that includes food, beverages and live music.

Ticketmaster will also become the presenting partner of the newly unveiled PLL Podcast Studios, with additional integrations into PLL’s NBC broadcasts and branded content created on official league channels.

2020 Premier Lacrosse League kicks off on May 29th at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.