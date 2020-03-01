- Home
On the Road: New Tours of Live Bands & Artists
|A BOWIE CELEBRATION: The David Bowie Alumni Tour
|03/04/20
|Black Pistol Fire
|03/05/20
|Billy Gardell
|03/06/20
|Alex Mali
|03/07/20
|Brit Floyd (Tribute to Pink Floyd)
|03/11/20
|David Foster
|03/12/20
|Adam Green
|03/12/20
|Body Count
|03/15/20
|Dance Gavin Dance
|03/19/20
|702
|03/21/20
March 2, 2020The Recording Academy Fires Deborah Dugan
March 2, 2020Inside The Actors Studio Host James Lipton Dies
March 2, 2020Public Enemy Drops Flavor Flav
March 2, 2020ILMC Will Take Place As Planned
March 2, 2020The Recording Academy Fires Deborah Dugan
March 2, 2020Inside The Actors Studio Host James Lipton Dies
March 2, 2020Public Enemy Drops Flavor Flav
March 2, 2020ILMC Will Take Place As Planned
BILLBOARD ALBUM CHARTS
|08/01/2020
|Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike / Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike
|Big Slap Festival / Big Slap Malmo
|Verified
|05/17/2020
|Dimension
|Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas / Electric Daisy Carnival / EDC Las Vegas
|Verified
|07/24/2020
|Dillon Francis
|Splendour in the Grass Festival
|Verified
|05/02/2020
|Dierks Bentley
|The University of Texas at Austin - Frank Erwin Center / Frank Erwin Center
|Verified
|07/07/2020
|Dickies
|Warsaw
|Verified
Spotify Charts
|1
|Blinding Lights by The Weeknd
|5,465,968
|2
|The Box by Roddy Ricch
|5,203,730
|3
|Dance Monkey by Tones and I
|5,100,257
|4
|Don't Start Now by Dua Lipa
|4,339,547
|5
|Ignorantes by Bad Bunny
|4,101,396
|6
VITALSIGNS
- Creative Artists Agency
10k.Caash has signed with Phil Quist, Julie Greenberg & Sam Mendelson for exclusive Worldwide representation.
Mase (Ma$e) / Mason Betha has signed with Mark Cheatham & Phil Quist for exclusive Worldwide representation.
- Artists Worldwide
Marcy Playground has signed with Chuck Bernal for exclusive representation.
- Ground Control Touring
Joe Wong has signed with Joe Price for exclusive representation.
Purr has signed with Anna Benefield for exclusive representation.
- ICM Partners
Big Boy has signed with Chris Smith for exclusive representation.
- International Talent Booking
Florence Black has signed with Filippo Mei for exclusive UK & European representation.
- Madison House LLC
KOAN Sound has signed with Tyler Hettel & Sahil Mehta for exclusive representation.
Michael Kaeshammer has signed with Brian Swanson for exclusive representation.
Mike Dawes has signed with Brian Swanson for exclusive representation.
Stu Larsen has signed with Cassie Siegel & Isabel Vandeventer for exclusive representation.
- Primary Talent International
Culps has signed with Craig D'Souza for exclusive UK & European representation.
Daniel Merriweather has signed with Francesco Caccamo for exclusive UK & European representation.
Kapitan has signed with Laetitia Descouens for exclusive UK & European representation.
KennyHoopla has signed with Matt Bates for exclusive UK & European representation.
- Progressive Artists
Brigid Mae Power has signed with Rob Gibbs for exclusive UK & European representation.
- United Talent Agency
Ayanna Witter-Johnson has signed with Beth Morton for exclusive UK & European representation.
Candi Carpenter has signed with Neil Warnock, Christina Austin & Beth Morton for exclusive UK & European representation.
Guilty Feminist has signed with Georgie Donnelly for exclusive UK & European representation.
John Times Two has signed with Jeremy Holgersen, Adam Sylvester, Zoe Williamson & David Sullivan-Kaplan for exclusive Worldwide representation.
Maz O’Connor has signed with Beth Morton for exclusive UK & European representation.
Native Harrow has signed with Beth Morton for exclusive UK & European representation.
Randy Feltface has signed with Georgie Donnelly for exclusive UK & European representation.
SHURA has signed with Oliver Ward for exclusive UK & European representation.
The Adelaide has signed with Neil Warnock & Beth Morton for exclusive UK & European representation.
Twin Atlantic has signed with David Strunk, Neil Warnock & Ross Warnock for exclusive UK & European representation.
- WME Entertainment LLC
Snoh Aalegra has signed with Justin Nabors, Orly Agai & Tony Goldring for exclusive Worldwide representation.