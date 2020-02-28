Green Day Postpones ‘Hella Mega’ Asian Dates

(CelebrityAccess) — Punk-pop band Green Day has pulled out a series of concert dates in Asia, citing concern over the Coronavirus.

“We have unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming shows in Asia due to the health + travel concerns with coronavirus,” Green Day said in a statement. “We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon.”

Green Day, along with Fall Out Boy and Weezer were lined up for a series of performances in the region in March that included stops in Bangkok, Manila, Seoul, Osaka, Taipei and Hong Kong as part of their current Hella Mega Tour.

Green Day said the shows have not been canceled, merely postponed, but did not provide additional guidance on when they might be rescheduled.

The tour is now scheduled to resume on May 24th in Moscow.