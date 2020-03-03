Foo Fighters Announce D.C. Jam

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — The Foo Fighters are bringing their popular Jam festival from California to the East Coast for 2020.

D.C. Jam will take place on July 4th at FedExField with a lineup that also includes Chris Stapleton, Pharrell Williams, The Go-Gos, Band of Horses, Durand Jones & The Indications, The Regrettes, Beach Bunny, and Radkey.

The fest will serve as a 25th-anniversary event for the release of the Foo’s eponymously named debut album that Grohl wrote and performed almost entirely himself, (with a little help from guitarist Greg Dulli.)

Along with the slate of musical performances, D.C. Jam will also feature a BBQ Competition, a Tailgate Party, Rides, Games and more to be added and announced as the date nears.

Foo Fighters Fan Presale will begin on Tuesday, March 3, while Chris Stapleton’s fans will have their crack at a presale on March 5th.

Live Nation, Redskins Season Ticket Member, and FedExField Events Fan Presale will also begin on Thursday, March 5.