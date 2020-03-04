Genesis Reunite For First Time In 13 Years, Plot UK Tour

(VIP) – Genesis are reuniting for a UK tour — 13 years after they last performed live.

Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford, all 69, announced their comeback on the Radio 2 breakfast show on Wednesday morning.

They will perform in multiple arenas across the UK in November and December with tickets going on sale later this month.

Peter Gabriel, 70, is not expected to be involved in the series of shows.

The group hinted at the news yesterday by posting a photo on their official Instagram account with the caption: “And then there were three.”

The English rock band has sold more than 100 million records worldwide since releasing their debut From Genesis to Revelation in 1969.

They have also scored 21 UK Top 40 hits and six No. 1 albums.

In 2018, Phil said his one condition for returning to the band would be if his son Nicholas joined as their drummer, as he can no longer play the instrument due to nerve damage.

He said at the time: “I can’t imagine what it would be like if I didn’t play the drums, but anything is possible.”