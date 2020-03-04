Reservoir U.K.’s Annette Barrett Named IMPF President-Elect and Board Chair

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – The Independent Music Publishers Forum (IMPF) has named Reservoir UK’s Managing Director Annette Barrett President-elect of IMPF and Chair of the Board of Directors.

Throughout her 30-year career, Barrett has signed and worked with some of the world’s most celebrated acts, including David Bowie, George Michael, Elton John, Eric Clapton, Madonna, Prince, Sting, and The Police.

In her current role with Reservoir UK, she has signed and worked with noteworthy songwriters including Nitin Sawhney, Jamie Hartman, Pete Gordeno, and Cutfather, among others.

Barret began her career in the Copyright Department of UK-based independent music publisher, Carlin Music. She later held positions including International Director at Virgin Music and Executive Director of International Repertoire at Warner/Chappell Music, where she was the first woman ever appointed to the company’s Board of Directors.

Pierre Mossiat, President of IMPF, said: “Annette was a founder member of the Forum and together we have overseen its growth and programming since its inception. Having a strong advocate is of huge importance to independent music publishers and having Annette as the incoming President is a tremendous advantage for all of us.”

Barrett added: “I am delighted to take up the Presidency role and thank Pierre who has done such a great job to get the Forum to this point. I look forward to working with Pierre and the rest of the Board of Directors to further grow the Forum globally, so as to directly meet our members needs in the different continents where we are engaged: Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and North and South America. Consolidating our outreach to like-minded organisations internationally will also be a key tenet of our strategic direction, as we continue to build the IMPF community.”

Barrett will take on the role of IMPF President at the upcoming General Assembly being held in Stockholm later this month.