Greensky Bluegrass Announce New Dates For The Summer Of 2020

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Greensky Bluegrass announced an expanded summer tour for 2020 with special guests The Wood Brothers lined up as openers for each of the newly-added shows.

These dates expand on Greensky Bluegrass’s previously announced round of festival shows that, among others, include Mountain Jam, Bonnaroo, and Telluride Bluegrass Festival, as well as their own curated Camp Greensky Music Festival.

Comprised of Anders Beck (dobro), Michael Arlen Bont (banjo), Dave Bruzza (guitar), Mike Devol (upright bass), and Paul Hoffman (mandolin), Greensky Bluegrass puts a modern spin on the traditional form of bluegrass and has gained a reputation for unpredictable, high-energy shoes.

“We’re a rock-and-roll band that plays bluegrass instruments. Bluegrass is such a finite thing. Because you have a banjo and a mandolin, you’re supposed to do it a certain way or you’ll piss off some people. But we’ve always been ourselves,” Beck said.

Since the group formed in 2000, they have performed at venues such as Red Rocks, and the Ryman, as well as festivals such as New Orleans Jazz, Austin City Limits, Fuji Rocks and the Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Greensky Bluegrass Summer Tour:

July 23 – Indianapolis, IN – Amphitheater at White River State Park

July 24 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

July 25 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

July 26 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

July 29 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

July 30 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

July 31 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 1 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

August 2 – Charlottesville, VA – Sprint Pavilion