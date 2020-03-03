React Presents Brings Spring Awakening Festival Back To Chicago For 2020

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — After spending a year in the ‘burbs, React Presents is bringing its Spring Awakening festival back to Chicago’s Union Park for 2020.

The EDM festival, which started in 2008 as a concert series, will take place from June 12-14.

Last year, organizers relocated the fest to Hoffman Estates, a Cook County suburb northwest of Central Chicago.

While a lineup for 2020 has yet to be announced, organizers promise more than 60 artists across four stages of music with virtually every genre of electronic music represented at the fest.

SAMF 2020 will also feature a brand new stage production, expanded interactive art installations, carnival rides, and other “experiential elements”

The bill for 2020 included EDM heavyweights such as Adam Beyer, Alan Walker, Benny Benassi, Cheat Codes, and Martin Garrix.

2020 will be the first Spring Awakening since the festival’s promoter React Presents was acquired by live music video streaming service LiveXLive.